Ohio House and Senate submit Congressional maps for consideration

(WKBN) – On Thursday, both the Ohio House and Senate submitted Congressional maps for consideration. One divides the Mahoning Valley while the other puts Mahoning and Trumbull counties with a string of other counties to the south.

The House map divides the state into 15 districts (pictured above). On the right, colored in fuchsia, would be the new sixth district, currently represented by Republican Bill Johnson. It would now include all of Mahoning County and the southern half of Trumbull County, along with nine counties along the Ohio River.

The rest of Trumbull County would be part of the 13th district, currently represented by Democrat Tim Ryan. Portage County, along with parts of Ashtabula, Summit and Stark, would also be included.

Senate Congressional map

Then there’s the Senate map (pictured above), which keeps the entire Mahoning Valley intact. It would be the sixth district, colored in yellow on the right. Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana would be joined with six other counties to the south.

Some Republicans are calling the maps constitutional while some Democrats say they would divide the state into 13 Republican districts and two Democratic ones. Currently, it’s 12-4.

A final decision must be made by November 30.