Ohio hospital staff stressed as hospitalizations increase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – COVID related hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to multiply in Ohio.

Staff is overwhelmed and concern is mounting.

Ohio hospital records show they’re currently at 75% capacity. Officials with the Ohio Hospital Association are worried about how quickly this increase in COVID patients is happening.

Staffing is also a problem. More and more health care workers are getting the virus or have to quarantine after exposure.

Mercy Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. James Kravec said staff is getting stressed.

“The physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, there are a lot of patients that they are caring for. There are caregivers that are sick, their families are sick and the spread is still happening. The time to act is now on reducing the spread,” Kravec said.

On Sept. 1, one in every 24 patients was COVID positive. As of Dec. 1, one in every four patients is COVID positive, according to the Ohio Hospital Associations.