Ohio high court to decide if husband in local domestic case must pay ex-wife lost wages

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments next week on whether a man should have to pay his ex-wife lost wages for having to attend court hearings involving his violation of a protection order.

John Yerkey’s ex-wife secured a civil protection order against him that prohibited any contact. Yerkey was charged with violating the order and pleaded guilty in 2019 to two counts of the offense.

At a restitution hearing in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court, Yerkley’s ex-wife asked that he pay her court costs, attorney fees and lost wages of $1,615 for times she had to take off work to come to court.

She was awarded the money, but Yerkley appealed. He won, but the prosecutor in the case appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court and the panel agreed to hear the case.

The argument stems around if lost wages are part of the victim’s restitution when it did not happen during the course of a crime but later on because of court proceedings.

The case will be heard next week.