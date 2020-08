They are the same numbers for high school events

(WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has not yet announced a date when performance theaters will be allowed to reopen.

But on Friday, the Ohio Department of Health did say how many people will be allowed to attend.

For indoor venues, it can be 15% of the seating capacity or 300 people.

For outdoor venues, it’s 15% capacity or up to 1,500 people.

Those are the same numbers for high school events.

The actual opening order will be coming soon.