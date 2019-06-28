Ohio governor requests federal money for Mahoning Co. flood victims

Gov. Mike DeWine wants the county added to the ten-county Presidential Disaster Declaration issued last week

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is trying to get federal money to help flood victims in Mahoning County.

DeWine wants the county added to the ten-county Presidential Disaster Declaration issued by President Trump last week.

The same storms that spawned tornadoes in southern Ohio last month dumped several inches of rain in parts of Mahoning County.

Besides flooding in the Boardman Plaza, a number of homes and apartments were also damaged.

Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick detailed that damage in a letter to FEMA.