Ohio Gov. DeWine wishes President Trump ‘speedy recovery’ following positive COVID-19 test

COLUMBUS (WYTV/AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement following the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the president and first lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.”

DeWine had a coronavirus scare in August when he initially got a false positive test, followed by a negative test. He later explained the contradicting results were likely due to different levels of accuracy between the two types of tests he took.

Trump’s positive test came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

Trump has not revealed any symptoms yet, but Hicks is reportedly suffering from various symptoms.

The president’s physician said that Trump and the first lady “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

According to a CNN report, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is planning to get tested Friday.