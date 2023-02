WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio’s governor will be in the Valley on Thursday.

He’s promoting initiatives he laid out in his budget proposal.

Locally, DeWine will be at the Trumbull County 911 Dispatch Center at 10 a.m. He’ll talk about plans to modernize the 911 network.

The Governor has asked for nearly $46 million to do that.

He’ll also make stops today in Lakewood to talk school safety and Marietta for river health.