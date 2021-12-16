Ohio Gov. DeWine exposed to COVID, tests negative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran were exposed to a person Monday evening who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office said both DeWines tested negative for the virus Thursday morning. They are not experiencing symptoms and will continue to be tested daily. The DeWines will also postpone public events.

The governor and first lady are fully vaccinated and received booster shots.

The pair were also exposed to two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 in November.