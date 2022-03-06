YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Democratic candidate for Ohio governor John Cranley and his lieutenant governor running mate Senator Teresa Fedor took their seven-city Social Justice Tour to Youngstown Sunday.

They shared two issues they’re passionate about — helping the wrongfully convicted and human trafficking survivors.

Laurese Glover spent twenty years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murdering a 19-year-old in Cleveland in 1995.

“It was like a nightmare, like a nightmare that you just couldn’t wake up from,” Glover said.

Barbara Freeman was enslaved into human trafficking and addicted to drugs as a young girl.

“At 16-years-old I was strung out on drugs and this older man got me strung out on them and I didn’t know what the drugs was gonna do to me, I just thought it was marijuana but it ended up being laced with crack cocaine,” Freeman said.

Cranley said he co-founded the Ohio Innocence Project in 2002. It’s dedicated to helping innocent people like Laurese get their lives back after being convicted of a crime they didn’t commit.

The project has helped 34 wrongly convicted people in Ohio.

“And if I’m willing to fight for people in prison who are innocent I will fight for the middle class of Ohio, I will fight for the Mahoning Valley,” Cranley said.

Fedor has been an advocate for human trafficking survivors like Barbara Freeman for years.

“Oppression is what’s evil, oppression is what really grabbed a hold of the victims who were so vulnerable in our society and we have more and more people who are vulnerable,” Fedor said.

Cranley said most people have given up hope that Ohio can be a place of the future but he has specific plans to bring back jobs to the Valley to get Ohio back to work and growing again.

We reached out to Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties GOP but have not heard back.