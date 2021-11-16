Ohio GOP fast-tracks new congressional map, votes begin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fast-tracked map of Ohio’s new congressional districts has cleared the Ohio Senate and is headed to the House.

Voting-rights groups and Democrats objected Tuesday.

The Senate’s approval came less than 24 hours after GOP House Speaker Bob Cupp released the updated version.

Republicans say the map is competitive and doesn’t favor either party. Opponents decried it as gerrymandered to disproportionately favor ruling Republicans.

The Princeton Gerrymander Project gives the map an “F,” saying it gives a significant Republican advantage.

The vote comes as Ohio and other states are under the gun to redraw their congressional districts to reflect updated census figures. Ohio lost one of its 16 seats in a process beset this year by COVID-related delays.