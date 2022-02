AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Gamblers spent more than $171 million at the state’s 11 racinos and casinos in January.

The previous January record was $167 million in 2020.

Last year’s revenue dropped to $153 million because of COVID-19.

Hollywood Mahoning Valley in Austintown reported $11.6 million in slot machine revenue. That is up $800,000 from last year.