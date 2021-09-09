Ohio fighting Biden’s decision to eliminate work requirement for Medicaid

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is fighting the Biden Administration’s decision to eliminate a work requirement for Medicaid.

DeWine requested on Wednesday that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost take necessary legal action to reverse the decision.

Yost’s Office filed a notice of appeal with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“Removing a provision that says a healthy, able-bodied individual should be working, looking for work, participating in job training, or participating in a recovery program in order to receive free taxpayer-funded healthcare is contrary to Ohioans’ values,” said Governor DeWine. “Eliminating reasonable requirements discourages people from becoming self-sufficient and only reinforces government dependency. Ohio’s program would offer assistance when Ohioans need it while providing opportunities for future success.”

The Biden Administration revoked Ohio’s work requirements last month following the 2019 approval by the Trump Administration.

Members of the Ohio legislature passed a bill in 2017 requiring the state to establish work requirements for the Medicaid expansion population.