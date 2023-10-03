CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning Ohioans to be on the alert for what they have dubbed “The Phantom Hacker.”

The new scam involves someone impersonating technology, banking, and government officials in a ruse to convince typically older victims that foreign hackers have infiltrated their financial accounts, and the scammers instruct the victim to move their money to false U.S. Government accounts to “protect” their assets.

“These scammers are cold and calculated. They are targeting older members of our communities

in Northern Ohio and across the nation, who are particularly mindful of potential risks to their

life savings. The criminals are using the victims’ own attentiveness against them,” said FBI

Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “By educating the public about this

alarming new scam, we hope to get ahead of these scammers and prevent any further

victimization.

The FBI has been investigating the scam which usually happens in three steps: (Source: FBI)

Step 1 – Tech Support Imposter

In the first step, a scammer posing as customer support representative from a legitimate

technology company initiates contact with the victim through a phone call, text, email, or a popup window on their computer and instructs the victim to call a number for “assistance.”

Once the victim calls the phone number, a scammer directs the victim to download a software

program allowing the scammer remote access to the victim’s computer. The scammer pretends to run a virus scan on the victim’s computer and falsely claims the victim’s computer either has

been or is at risk of being hacked. Next, the scammer requests the victim open their financial accounts to determine whether there have been any unauthorized charges – a tactic to allow the scammer to determine which financial account is most lucrative for targeting. The scammer informs the victim they will receive a call from that financial institution’s fraud department with further instructions

Step 2 – Financial Institution Imposter

In the second step, a scammer, posing as a representative of the financial institution mentioned

above, such as a bank or a brokerage firm, contacts the victim. The scammer falsely informs the

victim their computer and financial accounts have been accessed by a foreign hacker and the

victim must move their money to a “safe” third-party account, such as an account with the

Federal Reserve or another U.S. Government agency. The victim is directed to transfer money via a wire transfer, cash, or wire conversion to cryptocurrency, often directly to overseas recipients. The victim is also told not to inform anyone of the real reason they are moving their money. The scammer may instruct the victim to send multiple transactions over a span of days or months.

Step 3 – U.S. Government Imposter

In the third step, the victim may be contacted by a scammer posing as the Federal Reserve or

another U.S. Government agency. If the victim becomes suspicious, the scammer may send an

email or a letter on what appears to be official U.S. Government letterhead to legitimize the

scam. The scammer will continue to emphasize the victim’s funds are “unsafe” and they must be

moved to a new “alias” account for protection until the victim concedes. Victims often suffer the loss of entire banking, savings, retirement, and investment accounts under the guise of “protecting” their assets.

As always, never click on unsolicited popups, links sent via text message, email links or attachments. Don’t call the phone number in a popup, and don’t let anyone who has contacted you have control of your computer and the U.S. Government will never request you send money via wire transfer, cryptocurrency or gift cards.