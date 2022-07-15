COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is considering a proposal to allow anglers more lines in the water statewide.

The Ohio Wildlife Council received the proposal at its Wednesday meeting to allow a maximum of three lines per angler.

If approved, the rule would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and would align with statewide rod and reel regulations with those already in place for the Lake Erie Sport Fishing District, Ohio River fishing units and Pymatuning Lake by increasing the limit to three lines.

Further proposals received by the Ohio Wildlife Council include:

Remove the size limit on crappie in the Mahoning River downstream of the Lake Milton dam.

Extend camping dates in Woodbury Wildlife Area to include the Friday before Memorial Day to be sure to include the wild turkey hunting season.

Update the descriptions and boundaries of the restricted migratory bird hunting zone in Muddy Creek Bay so that it can be located using readily available modern technology.

Amend fishing regulations so float line restrictions apply only to state-owned or controlled waters.

In addition, a proposal was introduced to remove site-specific catfish regulations for Hoover Reservoir and return to statewide rules. Currently, regulations for Hoover Reservoir protect all catfish between 18 and 28 inches, with a 4-fish split daily limit. Statewide catfish regulations limit an angler to one blue catfish 35 inches or longer and one channel catfish 28 inches or longer, with no restrictions on shorter fish.

Removing special regulations would improve fish growth, reduce the time for fish to reach trophy lengths, and simplify harvest regulations by returning them to statewide rules, regulators said.