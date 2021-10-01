Ohio EPA gives green light to factory property in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio EPA announced Friday that the cleanup is complete at a Warren manufacturing property and all future owners won’t have to address the issue.

BDM Warren Steel Holdings LLC has cleaned up the property at the old RG Steel plant on Pine Avenue.

Soil on the property was excavated, relocated and consolidated to meet standards. Groundwater will also continue to be monitored to make that surface water conditions in the Mahoning River stay at acceptable standards.

The work was part of a voluntary program where an owner can investigate environmental concerns at a location and remediate the problem without being sued by the state to do so.

In the end, the property owner and future owners are protected from being legally responsible to the State of Ohio for further investigation and cleanup. But it only offers protection if the property is used and maintained in the same manner as when the agreement was issued.

Most of the buildings on the site have been torn down, but a slag harvesting operation continues there.

The steel mill operated from 1912 to 2012 at the site.