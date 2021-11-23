Ohio election security tested after attempted hack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An attempt at hacking into one of Ohio’s 88 boards of elections failed.

Mahoning County Elections Board Director Tom McCabe said it’s because of the security measures put in place by the Secretary of State.

Last week, we learned a worker in Lake County plugged their own personal computer into the government system last spring in an apparent attempt to gain access to election information. McCabe said their systems are very secure.

“None of our voting equipment is connected to the internet. They’re not connected to any local network whatsoever. They are all independent standing machines and what we actually count the votes on here is an internal network,” McCabe said.

Both the Secretary of State and the FBI are now investigating the hacking attempt.