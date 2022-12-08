(WKBN) – Ohio Edison and Penn Power have advice before you decorate for the holiday season.

The companies also announced winners for the “Merry and Bright” competition for the week in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Here are some safety tips:

Make sure the wires in your lights aren’t frayed or cracked. If they are, that’s dangerous. Also, keep in mind that some lights and extension cords are only made for indoor or outdoor use. Another thing, when putting up inflatables look out for any equipment that belongs to power companies.

“We want you to be around for this holiday and many holidays in the future. So before you decorate your home or your business, look around to see if there are any power lines or service drops into your home, or any other type of electrical equipment that you want to avoid, either when putting a ladder up, or when stringing your lights,” said Lauren Siburkis of First Energy.

She said being aware of these things will keep you and your loved ones safe.

This week’s winner of the “Merry and Bright” competition is from Canfield: Chris Cole. It’s on the street called My Way. Ohio Edison said Chris loves to do this for his neighbors, and bring back childhood memories.

The winner from Pennsylvania is from Sharpsville and her name is Jo Ann Messett. She is on Leona Street.

This contest runs until Christmas. Each week, a winner gets a $100 Amazon gift card.

You can nominate a home in your neighborhood on each company’s Facebook Page.