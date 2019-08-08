Ohio Edison event teaches employees and their friends about everyday dangers

One exhibit showed people what it's like to drive distracted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday evening, Ohio Edison’s Youngstown Service Center hosted Family Safety Day for its employees, retirees and their friends.

Many of the displays were of 11 different organizations that Ohio Edison works with.

The biggest attraction was the bucket trucks, in which people were given rides to see what it’s like to ride in them.

The focus of the event was on safety.

“We’ve got an exhibit right behind me here, it’s called Drive Time, and what that is it’s to allow people to come up and see what happens if they’re impaired or if they’re distracted, using their phone or mobile device. So there’s different mechanisms that these individuals can go through and just see how hazardous and dangerous that is,” said Ohio Edison’s Troy Rhoades.

About 560 Ohio Edison employees and retirees were invited, and they were expecting about 750 people to show up.

The event was held at the Youngstown Service Center’s offices on South Avenue, near the bridge headed into downtown.