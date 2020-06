The plate must still be displayed on the rear of the vehicle

(WYTV) – Most drivers in Ohio will no longer be required to have a front license plate.

The new law effective July 1 requires only one license plate to be displayed on most motor vehicles.

The plate must still be displayed on the rear of the vehicle.

However, commercial tractors must display the license plate on the front of the vehicle.

Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill allowing drivers to remove the front plate over a year ago.