Ohio Department of Health investigating 3 local vaping-related illnesses

The department has two cases in Mahoning County and one in Trumbull County

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health is now investigating three local reports of vaping-related illnesses.

A case in Mahoning County was reported to the department earlier this year. According to updated information on the department’s website, it’s now investigating two cases in Mahoning County as well as one in Trumbull County.

In total, 81 cases of vaping-related illnesses were reported. Ninety-one percent of those cases required hospitalizations, although no deaths were reported.

Currently, there are no known links to a specific type of product, although federal officials have previously identified vitamin E acetate as a culprit in many of the vaping-related issues.

Officials say the chemical compound has been used as a thickener in illicit vaping products that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.