Ohio Department of Health director applauds smoking age change

Customers must be at least 21 to buy nicotine products

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTYV) – Starting Thursday, the rules change in Ohio on who can purchase products containing nicotine.

“Tobacco 21” begins Thursday and means you have to be at least 21 years of age to buy cigarettes, or even vaping products containing nicotine.

The director of Ohio’s Department of Health said the change should make it harder for young people to obtain smoking products.

The director says there are currently 32 known cases of vaping-related illnesses in the state with nearly three dozen more being investigated.

She’s hoping the new restrictions will keep young people from picking up the habit.