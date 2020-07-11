Ohio Democratic Party hosts virtual roundtable, discusses Biden’s economic plan

Congressman Tim Ryan was on the call and discussed economic development plans in the Mahoning Valley

(WYTV) – The Ohio Democratic Party conducted a virtual roundtable Saturday to discuss Biden’s economic plan for working families.

Congressman Tim Ryan was on that call and discussed economic development plans in the Mahoning Valley.

“When you look at this plan about rebuilding the middle class, rebuilding America, it goes right at the business community, too, to help them figure out how they’re gonna compete. How do businesses today, maybe not put their head in the sand around artificial intelligence and robotics and automation, but really how do we as a company help small and mid-sized businesses get ready, get upskilled to be able to increase, dramatically increase, productivity,” said Ryan,

Others on the call included United Steelworkers Local 2243 Vice President Jonathan Hickman, United Auto Workers Local 1112 former shop chairman Ben Strickland and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 64 Business Manager Jim Burgham.