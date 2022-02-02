Ohio court ruling on rape changes child sex abuse case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio Supreme Court ruling will change the conviction of a woman accused of causing her child to perform a sex act.

In the Highland County case of Miranda Smith, who was convicted of rape, the high court ruled that she cannot be convicted of that crime because she herself did not commit the act of rape.

The ruling surrounded a lower court’s conviction of Smith on charges that she told her 2-daughter to perform a sex act with a toy and captured images of it.

According to the state statute, rape is inserting a body part or an object into another. Smith maintained that while she told her child to do that, she, herself, did not commit the action.

The high court agreed and ruled that that action constitutes gross sexual imposition, a lesser offense than rape.

The case has been remanded to the trial court for judgement on the lesser offense of gross sexual imposition.