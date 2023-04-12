YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Congressman Bill Johnson is in Youngstown visiting some city favorites.

He’s checking in to see what makes them successful and how they are making downtown flourish.

Johnson’s district now includes all of Mahoning County. He’s making the rounds to area businesses.

Wednesday morning, the congressman was touring both the Youngstown Flea complex on the east end of downtown, as well as Penguin City Brewing across the street. He’s talking with executives at both venues about their different economic developments and potential for growth in the area.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.