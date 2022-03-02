COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WKBN) — Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission have sent an adjusted map of congressional districts back to the state’s high court that delivers two-thirds of the seats to their party. Democrats opposed the plan on Wednesday.

The decision said it didn’t have to match Ohio’s 54% Republican-46% Democratic breakdown, but should be fair.

Justices invalidated an earlier congressional map as gerrymandered.

The first map had six safe GOP seats, two safe Democratic seats and seven tossups that experts said favored Republicans. The new one includes 10 Republican seats, three Democratic seats and two Democratic-leaning tossups.

The map — which was approved by a 5 to 2 vote — separates Trumbull County from Mahoning and Columbiana counties. The original map had all three together.

The new map has Trumbull County in the 14th district with Portage, Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula counties. Mahoning and Columbiana are in the sixth district with nine other counties along the Ohio River.

The Ohio Supreme Court must still approve the maps.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered all boards of elections to proceed with placing candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives on the May 3 primary ballot.