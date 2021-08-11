Potato chips made and sold in Ohio recalled because of Salmonella concerns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIFFIN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio potato chip company is recalling some of its chips over salmonella concerns.

Ballreich Snack Food Co., of Tiffin, is recalling packages of BAR-B-Q potato chips after the potential for contamination was discovered following routine testing by the seasoning provider.

The product is sold in 1.5 oz., 2.75 oz. and 7 oz. bags, and clearly marked with a “Sell by Date” of the following, printed on the front of the bag.

  • 10/18/21
  • 10/25/21
  • 11/01/21

No illnesses have been reported to date. If any consumers have concerns about illness in connection with this product, they should contact a physician immediately.

The chips were distributed at stores in Northwest, Northeast, Southwest and Central Ohio and in parts of Indiana.

Consumers who have purchased the Ballreich’s BAR-B-Q chips with any of the above sell by dates, are urged to not consume the recalled product and to contact Ballreich Snack Food Company during the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-800-323-2447 or email at chips@ballreich.com or use the website for product replacement or refund.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com