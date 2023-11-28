COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, “stepping up” to combat anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature.

Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Dublin each achieved a perfect score of 100 by the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index for 2023, a benchmarking tool examining the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More than 500 cities were rated based on criteria like nondiscrimination laws, law enforcement’s relationship with the community and how outspoken city leadership is on LGBTQ+ equality.

Toledo received a score of 94, and Lakewood was rated for the first time with a score of 96. This year’s index marked the introduction of “All-Star” cities, municipalities that had excellent scores in spite of being in states without explicit non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people. All eight Ohio cities ranked in the index received All-Star status.

“We have worked hard this year to protect and advance the rights of our LGBTQ+ community,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther in a statement. “Once again, Columbus earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Municipality Equality Index. I am proud to be mayor of this smart, open and vibrant city.”

Nationwide, a record-breaking 129 cities scored 100, 50% scored over 74, and 25% scored under 52. The report said the average score was 71, an increase from last year’s average of 69, and five cities received a zero.

Municipalities receiving a 100 are driven by leaders supporting direct services to people living with HIV, implementing an LGBTQ+ liaison to city executives, reporting hate crimes statistics to the FBI and passing ordinances like a ban on anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy. In Ohio, 11 localities have banned conversion therapy, including Akron, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Reynoldsburg and Toledo.

Still, HRC President Kelley Robinson said many cities obtaining a perfect rating “can’t promise 100 score experiences” for its residents, especially in places like Ohio where state legislatures are advancing anti-LGBTQ+ bills. For the first time, the Human Rights Campaign declared a State of Emergency for LGBTQ+ people in America given the introduction of more than 750 anti-LGBTQ+ bills.

“Cities and towns around the country are stepping up each and every day, finding new and innovative ways to empower LGBTQ+ people in the face of a dire national state of emergency,” said Robinson. “Even when anti-LGBTQ+ extremists in state capitals are working to undermine their progress, mayors and city councilmembers keep fighting to make sure that LGBTQ+ people in their communities — especially trans people — are supported.”

In Ohio, the House of Representatives passed a bill in June banning trans athletes from participating in girls’ sports and prohibiting trans youth from receiving certain medical care. The “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” also passed by the Ohio House, would require teachers to notify parents before teaching “sexuality content.” Most recently, lawmakers proposed a bill to prohibit drag queen performances in public or where children are present.

In addition, the state board of education has introduced a resolution rejecting proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students.

View each city scored by the HRC in all 50 states here.