COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – While the rulemaking continues for Ohio’s new recreational marijuana law, the Department of Commerce announced Thursday its first superintendent of the Division of Cannabis Control.

James V. Canepa, of Hillard, will start in his position Jan. 1.

Canepa’s role will be to ensure the safety and regulation of both medical and non-medical cannabis. He has served for six years as the Superintendent of the Division of Liquor Control and has been advising the Medical Marijuana Control Program on rulemaking.

“Jim’s proven leadership and innovative approach make him the perfect choice to navigate this new area of retail and regulatory responsibility,” said Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield. “His diverse experience and impressive regulatory credentials will be instrumental in developing a non-medical cannabis program that aligns with the expectations of Ohioans.”

Canepa also served in other roles in state government including first assistant attorney general to the Ohio Attorney General, chief counsel for the Ohio Department of Public Safety, deputy inspector with the Office of the Ohio Inspector General, and chief of staff and legal affairs for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. He also holds degrees in law and business and served as an appellate prosecutor for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

It became legal last week to consume non-medical marijuana in the state of Ohio. The Department of Commerce still needs to set the rules and regulations for sale and then issue licenses for recreational dispensaries. The law gives the Department of Commerce nine months to set rules and issue licenses. That means there might not be a recreational dispensary open until September.

Although it is legal to possess and consume marijuana here, because of federal law, it is still illegal to buy marijuana in another state and drive it back to Ohio.