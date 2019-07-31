Ohio celebrates back-to-school sales tax holiday this weekend

There will be no state or local sales or use tax for school and teaching supplies up to $20 each

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The back-to-school sales tax holiday will take place across Ohio this weekend.

According to State Representative Michael O’Brien, the holiday will start Friday, Aug. 2 and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 4.

There will be no state or local sales or use tax for school and teaching supplies that cost up to $20 each.

It will also affect some clothing items that cost up to $75.

“This program is a great cost-saving measure for parents and caregivers in Trumbull County, providing a much needed opportunity to save on important school supplies that are vital to their children’s education,” said O’Brien.

In 2018, state lawmakers decided to make the sales tax holiday a recurring event.