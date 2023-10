NORTH CANTON, Ohio- The President of Walsh University is joining other Catholic university presidents in denouncing anti-semitism.

Dr. Tim Collins will sign the statement with others this Tuesday at Franciscan University in Steubenville.

It’s part of a three-day conference looking at Catholic-Jewish relations.

Collins said in part, “These acts were not perpetrated by militants, these are terrorists, targeting innocent civilians. The damage inflicted is reprehensible.”