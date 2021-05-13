Ohio Catholic Bishops to reinstate Sunday Mass obligation

The Catholic Bishops of Ohio are lifting the dispensation for attending Mass on Sundays and Holy Days

Starting the weekend of June 5, the obligation for attending Sunday Mass will be reinstated.

They say those who have a serious reason are exempt from attending Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation.

This includes those who are ill, have significant health risk factors or care for someone who is immuno-compromised or ill, as well as those who have significant fear or anxiety of contracting the coronavirus in a large group of people.

They also say Masses that are broadcast through various media are not intended as a substitute nor do they fulfill the obligation for the persons who are able to gather for a Sunday celebration and other Holy Days of Obligation, and that they are intended for the sick, home-bound, the imprisoned, etc., who are unable to attend Mass in person.

“We are profoundly grateful to our pastors and all of the faithful for their flexibility, fidelity and great generosity in support of the mission of the Church throughout this unprecedented time,” the Catholic Bishops of Ohio said in a release. “As we prepare for the reinstatement of the obligation to attend Mass, we are excited once again to gather together in person without restrictions in our parish churches.”

The release does not mention if social distancing and the face mask requirements will continue in the churches.