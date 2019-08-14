Ohio car dealer association reports Sweeney Chevrolet is currently area’s top dealer

So far this year, Sweeney Chevrolet has sold 1,442 new cars

(WYTV) – Sweeney Chevrolet is currently the top dealer in the area when it comes to new car sales.

According to the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association, Sweeney Chevrolet sold 225 new vehicles in July 2019.

Stadium Chevrolet, Cadillac Geo in Salem is second with 167 vehicles sold.

Greenwood Chevrolet is third with 165, Boardman Subaru is fourth with 154 and Taylor Kia of Boardman came in fifth with 134 sold.

Sweeney Chevrolet is also the top dealer for the year so far. They have sold 1,442 new cars.

Second place belongs to Greenwood Chevrolet with 1,184.

Stadium Chevrolet, Cadillac Geo is third with 996, Sweeney Buick GMC is fourth with 995 and Boardman Subaru is fifth with 994.