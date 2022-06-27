XENIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Ground was broken Monday on a new state park in Ohio.

Great Council State Park, just north of Xenia, will be a connection to Ohio’s Native American and pioneer past. The area was once home to Oldtown, the largest-known Shawnee settlement in Ohio.

Great Council State Park will feature a 12,000-square-foot interpretive center that is built based on the traditional council house used by the Shawnee tribes.

Inside there will be three floors of exhibits, a theater area, a living stream, and a gallery. All the displays will honor the Shawnee tribes of the past and allow present-day members to share their stories and legacy.

The facility is expected to open in 2023.