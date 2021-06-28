Ohio BMVs expecting long lines as extended expiration dates end for licenses, registrations

(WKBN) – There could be some long lines at Ohio BMV offices this week.

The grace period for expired driver’s licenses and plates ends Thursday.

Since the COVID-19 situation started last year, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles extended expiration dates for licenses and registrations, so people wouldn’t feel forced to stand in line at their local BMV offices during the pandemic.

But all that ends in three days.

“We know that there are about 320,000 people who took advantage of that extension and have yet to register, and that’s on top of the, you know, about a million customers a month we see already. So it’s gonna be busy, particularly as we get closer to July 1,” said Charlier Norman, Ohio BMV Registrar.

Those caught driving after the end of this month with expired license plates or registrations will start facing fines if they’re stopped by police.

To avoid getting stuck in a long line at the BMV, use its online services.