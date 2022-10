(WKBN) – Gas prices are trending upwards according to the American Automobile Association.

According to their website, the national average is sitting at $3.76.

Ohio is sitting just slightly below that average, costing drivers $3.65, while Pennsylvania is well above the national average at $3.97.

Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties are either at or below their state average, while Mercer County is slightly above Pennsylvania’s average.