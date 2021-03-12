Ohio bars, restaurants reminded to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly

Many will drink green beer or other alcoholic drinks for the holiday, but businesses serving them must make customer safety a top priority

(WYTV) – As Ohio liquor permit holders finalize plans for their annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit want safety to be at the top of the list.

Many will drink green beer or other alcoholic drinks this weekend and on St. Patrick’s Day.

OIU says liquor permit holders must put customers’ safety first by discouraging excessive drinking and not serving intoxicated individuals.

It also wants to remind them it is illegal to serve, sell or furnish alcohol to someone who is intoxicated and anyone under 21 years old.

“While there is a component of personal responsibility, liquor permit holders also have a responsibility to not serve anyone who is intoxicated,” said enforcement commander Eric Wolf. “Ensuring patrons are safe should be of utmost importance. Patron safety starts with vigilant staff.”

They say customers can help out their favorite bars and restaurants by following the precautions put in place to make their businesses safe and compliant with the health directives.

Agents will cite businesses for health violations when necessary to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and healthy environment.

Any staff member found to be in violation of serving intoxicated or underage individuals can be charged criminally.

In addition, agents may administratively cite the liquor permit.

The administrative case will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for their consideration. Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspension or revocation of the liquor permit.