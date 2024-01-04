COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two local agencies will share in over $15.7 million in state grants from the Ohio Department of Development (ODD) to help people facing housing instability and homelessness across the state find temporary, emergency shelter and permanent housing.

Lydia Mihalik, who heads the department said in a press release that the funds will translate to a “meaningful impact” for Ohioans facing housing challenges. “Ensuring all Ohioans have the opportunity to live up to their full potential starts with access to safe and stable housing,” she said. Mihalik added that the funds will help local community organizations expand their efforts to more people.

The funds, from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund (OHTF) are being awarded through the Homeless Crisis Response program to assist 40 nonprofit and local government agencies across the state. The funds will assist 31 agencies operating 37 emergency shelters and support 12 housing stability programs to benefit an estimated 39,000 Ohioans.

Among them are two agencies in Columbiana County:

Columbiana County Mental Health Clinic will receive a $118,700 grant to

operate a six-bed emergency shelter serving homeless men, women, and households with children in Columbiana County. The program expects to serve 100 people during the two-year grant period. Columbiana County – MHC projects 70 percent of people will find permanent housing after an average stay of 40 days.

Community Action Agency of Columbiana County, Inc. will receive a $197,600 grant to operate an 11-bed emergency shelter serving homeless men, women, and households with children in Columbiana County. The program expects to serve 108 people during the two-year grant period. Community Action Agency of Columbiana County, Inc. projects 58 percent of people will find permanent housing after an average stay of 55 days.

Each of Ohio’s 88 counties is located within one of 25 homeless planning regions throughout the state. For more information, visit development.ohio.gov.