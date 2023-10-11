(WKBN) – A Toledo attorney had his license suspended because he mishandled foreclosure cases where clients ended up losing their homes.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Omar Fahmi Shaaban allowed the owner of a company that offered to defend against foreclosure actions to take on legal work for him with no oversight.

The panel said that not only did Shaaban fail to represent his clients, he also lied to judges and opposing attorneys and refused to cooperate with disciplinary proceedings.

Shaaban’s license is suspended for two years, with one year stayed on the condition that he not commit further misconduct.

The Board of Professional Conduct found that Shaaban failed to act on cases and in several instances he would make an appearance in court for clients but then “not act diligently on the case,” the board said. He also failed to provide clients with copies of court orders or offers of settlements from their lenders.

In four cases that were part of the disciplinary complaint against Shaaban, the clients’ loans were foreclosed, and their homes were sold. Two clients were able to reach agreements with their lenders after obtaining new lawyers.