(WKBN) – On Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of a draft opinion leaked to Politico about overturning the Roe vs. Wade decision. The court also said this wasn’t the final decision.

The Supreme Court legalized abortion in the Roe vs. Wade case almost 50 years ago, but the current court could overturn that decision.

“This is just a draft, but this is a significant move which will allow for very extreme policies like places in Ohio,” said Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH).

Both sides are voicing their opinion. Protesters from both sides rallied outside the Supreme Court in Washington Monday night and on Tuesday.

Locally, the president of the Right to Life Center, Sally Perunko, says the draft leak was a shock.

“It’s an answer to prayer that this would be overturned but I’m so sad about how that came out,” Perunko said.

Other politicians are also speaking out.

In a statement, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) voiced his concern on the ruling saying in part, “This is exactly where we feared that decades of politicians’ attacks on women’s health would lead, and why it’s so important people speak out now.”

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) said, “If this draft opinion becomes the final opinion of the Court, I have serious concerns about what overturning almost 50 years of legal precedent will mean for women in states passing near or total bans on abortion. Congress should be working to reduce the number of abortions and unintended pregnancies and doing much more to support women and families.”

Nan Whaley (D) is trying to become Ohio’s first elected female governor. She said that “the majority of Ohioans agree that we need to have access to abortion, and women’s health care rights need to be between her and her doctor and her family, and this will take this all the way.”

On the Republican side, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) said in his statement, “If the reports are true about the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming decision, this is a major victory for the pro-life movement.”

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) released the following statement:

“The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion is an egregious breach of trust and a deliberate attempt to undermine the faith we place in our nation’s most sacred institutions. This further underscores the need for our country to put our political differences aside and work to restore this faith and trust in our institutions … Regarding Roe v. Wade, I have consistently said I believe Roe was wrongly decided and that the elected representatives in the states, not the Supreme Court, should have jurisdiction over this issue.”

This is all tied to a law in Mississippi that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

The official ruling on the case will be released in July.