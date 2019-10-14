Ohio and Pa. rank in top 10 for teen obesity in U.S.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – According to a recent study, Pennsylvania and Ohio rank in the top 10 for the highest obesity rate in teens.
According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the teen obesity rate in Pennsylvania is 17.4% and 17.1% in Ohio. That’s higher than the national average of 15.3%.
The highest teen obesity rate is in Mississippi at 25.4%, followed by 20.9% in both West Virginia and Kentucky.
Black and Hispanic youth had obesity rates that were significantly higher nationwide with 22.2% and 19% respectively. Those numbers are significantly higher than white youth at 11.8% or Asian youth at 7.3%.
The lowest obesity rate in teens nationwide is in Utah at 8.7% followed by Minnesota at 9.4% and Alaska at 9.9%.
The data is based on the 2017-2018 National Survey of Children’s Health.