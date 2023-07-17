(WKBN) – Ohio and Pennsylvania troopers are participating in a special project this week, focusing on Move Over violations.

The special enforcement runs through Saturday night. Ohio and Pennsylvania laws require drivers to move over to adjacent lanes when seeing vehicles with flashing lights parked along the road or slow down.

Sixty-one cruisers have been hit in crashes that were Move Over related since 2018.

“Too many times our troopers have seen the aftermath or been involved in a crash where the driver failed to move over,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Moving over protects the lives of everyone who works or uses our freeways.”

You should call 911 to report a dangerous or impaired driver.