YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost said that after Ohio’s constitutional carry law took effect, there has been less gun crime in the state’s largest cities.

Ohio’s gun laws changed in 2022, allowing anyone over 21 to carry and conceal a gun without a permit. In the year following, crime involving guns dropped across Ohio’s eight largest cities as a whole and in six of the eight individually, according to a study published Wednesday by the Center for Justice Research — a partnership between the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Bowling Green State University.

Yost said that after the law took effect, some mayors of large cities blamed crime in their local communities on the change in the state law.

“This is not to downplay the very real problem of crime in many neighborhoods in our cities – you don’t need a research team to see that gun violence destroys lives, families and opportunity,” Yost said. “The key takeaway from this study is that we have to keep the pressure on the criminals who shoot people, rather than Ohioans who responsibly exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said at the time the law took effect that it would add steps for officers pulling over vehicles during traffic stops, but he was more concerned that people would be carrying guns that have not had a safety training class to use them safely, as was the case with gun permits.

Researchers analyzed data spanning from June 2021 to June 2023 – a year before and a year after the law took effect – focusing on crimes involving firearms, verified gunshot-detection alerts and the number of officers struck by gunfire. Yost said the results of the study show that the law change is not the problem.

The study showed significant decreases in the number of crimes involving firearms in Akron, Columbus and Toledo, and across all eight cities combined.

The rate of gun crime in Parma fell the most – by 22% – followed by Akron and Toledo, each with decreases of 18%. Rates for Dayton and Cincinnati increased by 6% and 5%, respectively.

Youngstown and Warren were not mentioned in the study. In January 2023, WKBN 27 First News reported that Youngstown’s gun violence was down in 2022, but local leaders touted police initiatives and a crackdown on drug trafficking as some of the reasons.

In 2022, Youngstown had 103 arrests for gun offenses, down from 147 in 2021. In 2021, Youngstown police charged 95 people with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and 29 had the same charge before the new law went into effect June 14, 2022. After the new law went into effect, police made just 13 arrests for improper handling, the majority of the people under 21.