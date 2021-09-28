Ohio AG says help is ‘phone call away’ in Youngstown’s fight against crime

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While Ohio Attorney General David Yost was in the Valley to honor the life of a local community activist who was known for helping to fight crime, he told Youngstown’s mayor and police chief that help from his office is just a phone call away.

As city police struggle to keep violent crime under control, Yost said he sat down with Mayor Tito Brown and Police Chief Carl Davis to offer the assistance of the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help the department.

“I want to make sure that they know that they can call on us, particularly on investigative-type things. We don’t have any patrol officers, but we are glad to help free up existing resources,” Yost said.

Yost says he is working with federal law enforcement to reduce the time needed to process evidence in certain crime cases.