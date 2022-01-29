Ohio 1 step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana

(WKBN) — Ohio is one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

The secretary of state has verified all signatures in a petition to put before lawmakers in Columbus.

Now that petition will go to the Ohio legislature where they will have four months to make a decision on it.

The spokesperson for the group advocating for legalization says if the Ohio House and Senate don’t pass their initiative then they will collect more signatures to get it on the ballot in November.

“We are expecting a vigorous debate but we expect this to pass because it is popular among Democrats, Independents and Republicans,” said Tom Haren with the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol.

One Gallop Poll shows nearly 70 percent of Americans support legalizing recreational pot. Advocates say that if all goes smoothly, by spring of 2023 recreational marijuana could be legal in Ohio.