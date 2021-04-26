OH WOW! set to reopen with new look, new entrance

New exhibits will be introduced with the new layout, as well as some old favorites that are being rejuvenated and relocated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio WKBN) – OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology is set to reopen next month in downtown Youngstown.

The center is opening its doors at 9 a.m. on May 15, but guests will notice some changes.

In 2019, OH WOW! bought the McCrory Building from its landlord, First National Bank, to expand.

OH WOW! then closed to the public in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, phase one of a multi-million dollar renovation started at the facility in January. Leaders with OH WOW! said the project reorganizes visitor circulation and establishes a dramatic new entrance and lobby on Central Square.

They said new exhibits will be introduced with the new layout, as well as some old favorites that are being rejuvenated and relocated.

OH WOW! will be open Thursday through Sunday with two sessions offered each day: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

Members and general admission guests are asked to register online.

It’s free for members and children under two-years-old. General admission is $8, but it’s $7 for veterans, seniors and educators.

For more information, contact OH WOW! at 330-744-5914 or by visiting their website.