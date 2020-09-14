OH Wow! offering at home science kits in place of Silly Science Sunday

OH Wow! is giving out 4,000 Silly Science Kits at locations throughout the Valley in both Pa. and Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – OH Wow! is offering a take home activity kit for kids in place of its annual Silly Science Sunday event.

The in-person event was supposed to be on Sept. 20, but due to COVID-19, they had to change plans. Instead, OH Wow! is giving out 4,000 Silly Science Kits at locations throughout the Valley in both Pa. and Ohio.

“Each bag has two hands-on activities and a minimum of two worksheet, coloring-book-type activities,” Suzanne Barbati, OH WOW! president and executive director, said.

Silly Science Sunday home edition has nine sponsors and nearly 30 partners. They helped create the event in short notice.

To reserve a kit, visit the OH Wow! website or call (330) 744-5914.

Pick up locations:

Mahoning County:

Butler Art Museum (Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday)

PLYMC Austintown

PLYMC Boardman

PLYMC Canfield

PLYMC East

PLYMC Michael Kusalaba

PLYMC Newport

PLYMC Poland

PLYMC Sebring

PLYMC Springfield

PLYMC Struthers

PLYMC Tri-Lakes

Sweeney Chevrolet

Warren-Trumbull County Library – Warren

Warren-Trumbull County Library – Brookfield

Warren-Trumbull County Library – Cortland

Warren-Trumbull County Library – Liberty

Warren-Trumbull County Library – Lordstown

Warren-Trumbull County Library – Howland

Trumbull County:

ASECU Lordstown

ASECU Newton Falls

Girard Free Library

Hubbard Library

Columbiana County:

East Palestine Memorial Library

Salem Public Library

Mercer County:

Sharon Community Library

Farrell Community Library

Lawrence County:

New Castle Public Library

OH Wow! has been closed to the public since March 11 due to the ongoing pandemic.