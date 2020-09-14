OH Wow! offering at home science kits in place of Silly Science Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – OH Wow! is offering a take home activity kit for kids in place of its annual Silly Science Sunday event.
The in-person event was supposed to be on Sept. 20, but due to COVID-19, they had to change plans. Instead, OH Wow! is giving out 4,000 Silly Science Kits at locations throughout the Valley in both Pa. and Ohio.
“Each bag has two hands-on activities and a minimum of two worksheet, coloring-book-type activities,” Suzanne Barbati, OH WOW! president and executive director, said.
Silly Science Sunday home edition has nine sponsors and nearly 30 partners. They helped create the event in short notice.
To reserve a kit, visit the OH Wow! website or call (330) 744-5914.
Pick up locations:
Mahoning County:
- Butler Art Museum (Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday)
- PLYMC Austintown
- PLYMC Boardman
- PLYMC Canfield
- PLYMC East
- PLYMC Michael Kusalaba
- PLYMC Newport
- PLYMC Poland
- PLYMC Sebring
- PLYMC Springfield
- PLYMC Struthers
- PLYMC Tri-Lakes
- Sweeney Chevrolet
- Warren-Trumbull County Library – Warren
- Warren-Trumbull County Library – Brookfield
- Warren-Trumbull County Library – Cortland
- Warren-Trumbull County Library – Liberty
- Warren-Trumbull County Library – Lordstown
- Warren-Trumbull County Library – Howland
Trumbull County:
- ASECU Lordstown
- ASECU Newton Falls
- Girard Free Library
- Hubbard Library
Columbiana County:
- East Palestine Memorial Library
- Salem Public Library
Mercer County:
- Sharon Community Library
- Farrell Community Library
Lawrence County:
- New Castle Public Library
OH Wow! has been closed to the public since March 11 due to the ongoing pandemic.