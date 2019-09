This event was a way for kids to get more hands-on, interactive STEM displays, exhibits and stage shows

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – OH WOW! held their annual Silly Science Sunday for families on the streets of downtown Youngstown on Sunday.

This event was a way for kids to get more hands-on, interactive STEM displays, exhibits and stage shows.

There were also plenty of games, food vendors and arts and crafts for attendees to enjoy.