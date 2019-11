The center says it's buying the Historic McCrory Building next door

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The OH WOW! Children’s museum in downtown Youngstown is growing.

Right now, there are 11 galleries with 60 hands-on exhibits.

With the new space, the museum will be able to stretch out and host more traveling exhibits.

OH WOW! opened in 2011 and has had almost a half-a-million visitors.