YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The 12th Silly Science Sunday spilled from within OH WOW! to the streets of downtown Youngstown on Sunday.

The event featured over 40 exhibitors and local food trucks.

Kids and adults could walk across water, watch watermelons explode with rubber bands and even catch a t-shirt.

Different schools showcased their programs, including some robotics teams.

Gavin Precurato is on the robotics team at Austintown.

“There’s just so much to do. There’s never really a boring moment of science. There’s always something you can do, no matter what your interests are – especially for robotics,” says Precurato.

He gave out rides on a robotic chair his group engineered. He said seeing the joy on kids’ faces is priceless.