OH WOW! awarded $1,000 from local historical society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology was recently awarded by a location historical society.
The William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society presented OH WOW! with a $1,000 check.
OH WOW! has been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Although OH WOW! is temporarily closed, we are able to provide free virtual programming and resources at ohwowkids.org and through all of the social media platforms for families, educators and community, thanks to the generosity of the Wm. Holmes McGuffey Historical Society and others. We very much appreciate the efforts of our entire community to keep each other safe, well and ‘EDUtained,'” said Suzanne Barbati, president and executive director of OH WOW!